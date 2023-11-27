Varanasi glows in the light of Dev Deepawali

Varanasi (UP) : The ghats of Varanasi lit up with 12 lakh earthen diyas on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, one lakh of which were made from cow dung. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the festival by lighting a diya at Namo Ghat on Monday evening.

The city and its ghats were decorated with tricolour spiral lightings to add to the ethereal beauty of the place. An estimated 10 lakh tourists thronged the ghats to witness the festival, included Ambassadors, delegates and their families from 70 countries.



This year, a series of 85 ghats on the northern bank of the Ganges were adorned with 12 lakh lamps while a total of more than 21 lakh lamps were lit on the ghats, ponds, and lakes of Kashi with public participation. The lamps also illuminated the sand across the Ganga.

A laser show was organised at Chet Singh Ghat, which brought to life the history of religion through historic monuments standing along the banks of Kashi's ghats for centuries. Tourists enjoyed the fireworks along with devotional songs for Lord Shiva across the Ganges. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple was adorned with 11 tonnes of flowers given by a devotee from Visakhapatnam.

The laser show at Ganga Dwar showcased the significance of Kashi and information related to the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor. It is noteworthy that after the inauguration of the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham, there has been a record influx of tourists to the city. Tourists from all over the country and abroad come to witness the spectacular view of the ghats of Kashi.

Along with decorations, the state government has also made elaborate security arrangements for the celebration of Dev Deepawali. Drone flights have been completely restricted, and surveillance has been intensified on the district borders. Watchtowers kept an eye on the ghats. Given the large number of tourists, hospital beds have been reserved, and medical teams are on alert.

Additionally, floating dividers were placed in the Ganges, while boatmen have been instructed to accommodate designated tourists and wear life jackets. Eight NDRF teams, equipped with rescue tools, have been stationed at various ghats. Along with spirituality, a glimpse of nationalism and socialism was also seen during Dev Deepawali. The aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was dedicated to Ram Lalla, providing a glimpse of the upcoming Ram Temple.

The replica of ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ was set up by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The immortal brave warriors of India were also honoured with 'Bhagirath Shaurya Samman'. Additionally, 21 archakas (priests) and 51 Dev Kanyas performed the ‘Maha Aarti’ at Dashashwamedh Ghat, symbolising the message of women power.

The ghats conveyed messages through paintings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasising the strength of women. Furthermore, paintings depicting Guru Nanak Dev were exhibited during the celebration of the Prakash Utsav, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali, when there is a special Diwali celebration of the deities on Kartik Purnima.

It is believed that to celebrate this festival, the gods descend from heaven in invisible form on the holy Ganga ghats of Kashi and pave the way for the salvation of the devotees participating in the ‘Maha Aarti’. This festival is a unique aspect of the ancient culture of Kashi.