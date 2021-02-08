Varanasi's Sewapuri model development block

X
Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to turn Sewapuri in Varanasi into a model development block.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to turn Sewapuri in Varanasi into a model development block.

"Sewapuri is becoming a model development block in the country and the Arogya Mela is providing better medical facilities to the rural population near their homes," the chief minister said during his two-day visit to Varanasi.

He visited schools, Anganwadi centres, Panchayat Bhavan and the health wellness centre of the model development block of Sewapuri and inspected the Arogya Mela.

The Yogi Adityanath government has made 87 villages of Sewapuri block, a role model of development in just four months.

The Sewapuri block has also become a centre of national discussion, as the NITI Ayog has connected the population of 2.37 lakh of these villages with basic facilities as well as state-of-the-art facilities, including broad band and WiFi in 21 clusters for continuous development and monitoring.

A mini secretariat has also been constructed in all the Gram Panchayats.

