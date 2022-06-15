Vedanta conducts safety mock drill with NDRF

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium conducted an on-site safety mock drill in association with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), at its aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda. The drill saw the plant's emergency management team and NDRF officials collaborate to reinforce safety awareness among all employees and business partners associated with the company.

Udit Kumar Dixit, NDRF Inspector, Ramesh Mohanty, District Fire Officer, Manoj Mishra, District Assistant Director of Factories, and Boiler (ADFB), Susanta Mishra, District Project Officer (Odisha State Disaster Management Authority), and representatives from other companies participated in drill.

Mock drills are a useful tool in Vedanta Aluminium's safety arsenal. Conducted at regular intervals, they serve to test and bolster employees' emergency preparedness as well as gauge the co-ordination between various teams in simulated conditions.

Speaking on this,Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta, Jharsuguda, said, "At Vedanta Aluminium, safety of our people and partners is our foremost priority. The ethos of zero harm, zero waste and zero discharge are instilled in our DNA and therefore our aluminium operations are governed by the highest safety standards, creating a safe working environment for our employees and business partners, smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda.

The only Indian smelter in the global '1 Million Tonne' production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled engineering prowess, R&D and innovation abilities, it is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the 'Metal of the Future'.