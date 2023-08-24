Live
- Safe Landing of Vikram Lander on Moon, Historic Achievement: CM Siddaramaiah
- Talcher-Sambalpur super critical doubling line work completed
- Migrant worker cracks NEET, aims to serve poor patients
- Road accident deaths on the rise in Jagatsinghpur
- Vedanta organises orientation prog for girls
- Odisha industrial policy offers outstanding opportunities to investors: Hemant Sharma
- Nandankanan Zoo plans to allow night visits
- Odisha to hire junior teachers on annual agreement basis
- 12,000 varieties of traditional paddy crop vanish from undivided Koraput district
- KCR to inaugurate Mandir, Masjid and Church on Friday
Bhawanipatna: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh recently organised an orientation programme for the first batch of girls selected as part of its Project Panchhi initiative. The aim of this project is to employ 1,000 girls from disadvantaged community across India who are at risk of dropping out of studies due to financial constraints.
Vedanta has identified 40 promising girls to join core operational roles in alumina refinery in Lanjigarh. They will be given financial support to complete their education. They will then be absorbed in the company's operation as graduate trainees. Vedanta recently organised a comprehensive orientation session to welcome the new trainees. The company's effort to support young girls gives them the chance to fulfil their dreams to work in industry, new trainee Anamika Bag said.