Vedanta organises orientation prog for girls

Bhawanipatna: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh recently organised an orientation programme for the first batch of girls selected as part of its Project Panchhi initiative. The aim of this project is to employ 1,000 girls from disadvantaged community across India who are at risk of dropping out of studies due to financial constraints.

Vedanta has identified 40 promising girls to join core operational roles in alumina refinery in Lanjigarh. They will be given financial support to complete their education. They will then be absorbed in the company's operation as graduate trainees. Vedanta recently organised a comprehensive orientation session to welcome the new trainees. The company's effort to support young girls gives them the chance to fulfil their dreams to work in industry, new trainee Anamika Bag said.