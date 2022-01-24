  • Menu
Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

This is for second time that Naidu has been infected with virus

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid. This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested Covid positive on Sunday. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at a portrait of the freedom fighter in Hyderabad.

"My respectful tributes to the great nationalist, legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

