VHP calls upon youth to rise to protect Hindu culture and society

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Mahakumbh Nagar is bustling with diverse activities on the sidelines of the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2025.

A series of events focusing on intellectual, academic, cultural, and sports fronts are taking place. These events emphasise ancient Sanatan and Hindu culture, traditions, philosophy, and practices while addressing contemporary issues facing the country, such as the importance of unity, integrity, harmony, peace, and future human and economic development. A significant focus is placed on the challenges faced by Hindu society, particularly among the Gen-Z demographic. During its Central Committee meetings on Sunday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) deliberated on these pressing issues and passed several resolutions.

Among the key topics were "Population Imbalance Prevention and Cultural Protection" and "Youth Drug Culture." The VHP made passionate appeals to the youth to engage with the critical issues facing Hindu society and resolved to launch extensive outreach programs through various branches, Satsangs, and Sanskara initiatives.

Vijay Shankar Tiwari, the All India head of the VHP's publicity wing, encouraged the youth to contribute to the protection of the country, society, and Hindu culture. He highlighted that resolutions were adopted to tackle the declining population growth among Hindus and the fragmentation of Hindu families. Additionally, he pointed out the challenges posed by the rise of "live-in" relationships and the increasing problem of drug addiction among the youth.

Later, addressing the media, VHP joint general secretary Dr Surendra Jain emphasised that the discussed issues represent significant challenges for Hindu society and that the youth play a crucial role in finding solutions. He stated, "Hindu youth have always faced the challenges confronting the country." One of the primary concerns is the issue of population imbalance, which poses a danger to Hindu society. Dr. Jain warned that the decline in the Hindu population could adversely affect various aspects of society. He stressed that as the number of Hindus decreases, "the self-identity and existence of the country may be at risk."

He highlighted the urgent need for Hindu youth to step up to help resolve this situation, noting that unrealistic perceptions about laziness and a misguided idea of a "bright future" are leading Hindu couples to have fewer children—an alarming trend. He advocated for marriage at the age of 25, citing research that suggests families should ideally have at least two or three children for the overall development of future generations. Furthermore, the resolutions underscored the crisis facing the family system due to a lack of adherence to Hindu rituals. "Western materialism, urban naxal conspiracies, and corporate interests have confused the youth through manipulative advertising, contributing to the rise in extramarital affairs and "live-in" relationships."

The VHP urged the youth to reconnect with their cultural roots and emphasized the importance of a family-oriented lifestyle for the social and emotional well-being of both children and elders. The organisation specifically expressed concern over the increasing drug addiction problem in the country, with approximately 16 crore people affected.