Vice-President and Prime Minister express gratitude to Indian scientists on National Technology Day

The Vice-President and Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the country's brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998.





In a series of tweets, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, "Greetings on National Technology Day! As we mark the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, I would like to convey my appreciation of the efforts of our accomplished scientific community & their outstanding contribution to nation-building."

"It is their diligence and pathbreaking work to which we can attribute our technological progress in a large measure. On this day, I urge our scientists and technologists to find innovative ways to make the lives of people more comfortable and happier," he added.





In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship."