Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns 72 today: Here are some of his witty one-liners to read

The current Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu turns 72 today. The BJP stalwart has all feathers added to his cap holding many posts right from his young age be it being a student leader, state leader, national leader and now holding the Vice President post. He is also a good orator who can speak Telugu, Hindi, and English fluently. Moreover, his timing and spontaneity will make everybody awe. The punch lines and hilarious replies he gives either in parliament or to the media will make you laugh out loud. However, we have collected some of the witty replies of the Vice President on the occasion of his birthday.

Take a look...

"In Parliament, either you should talk out or walk out. But what is happening is a frequent breakout. If this continues, democracy will be all out."

Taking a jibe at former PM Manmohan Singh Naidu said "PM presides, madam decides. In the BJP, the president presides and the team decides."

"Left can never be right."

"Some political parties work on a three-principle formula: "Election, selection, and collection."

Talking about his BJP party's motto, the vice president said, "Nation first, the party next, and self last."

"Country is moving forward, Congress is looking backward and their situation is awkward."

At the time of Telangana agitation, Venkaiah Naidu challenged the Congress party saying, "If you have the will, bring the bill."

The Hans India wishes honourable Vice President of India a very happy birthday.



