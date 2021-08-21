Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings to citizens on Onam

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on Onam, hoping that the festival brings them peace and prosperity for all.

Onam marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of the country.

It also honours the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala who is celebrated for his nobility and generosity, the vice president noted.

"May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.



