Victory in Bengal bypolls equally significant as LS results: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' spectacular victory in the bypolls to all the four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal is equally significant as the party's spectacular results in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

"The bypoll result is a reply to the conspiracies framed against us by BJP through the use of central agencies. The common people have given a befitting reply to all such conspiracies. But the victory comes with additional responsibilities for us. We will have to stand by people as always," she told media persons after returning from Mumbai.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool won 29 out of the state's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, with BJP winning 12 and Congress one.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool supremo, said that the results of bypolls not only in West Bengal but in the entire country are a lesson for the BJP.

"BJP has been defeated in most of the bypolls in the entire country. The trend of their decline is evident," she said.

According to her, the results of the bypolls are significant since the Trinamool has not only been able to retain Maniktala in Kolkata, but also wrested Bagda in North 24 Paraganas, Raiganj in North Dinajpur, and Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia from the BJP.

At the same time, Banerjee reminded the newly elected legislators of their responsibilities towards the people after getting elected.

"Always remember that we are here because of the people. So you will have to continue with your service for the people instead of concentrating on anything else. In the forthcoming Martyrs’ Day programme on July 21, I will dedicate this victory to the martyrs in whose memories we observe the day every year," she said.