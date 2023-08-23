Video of tiger on AP-Odisha border goes viral

Rayagada: A tiger was spotted on Monday on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between Gunupur and Srikakulam. The people of Bhamini mandal of Srikakulam district in AP seemed frightened after the video of the tiger went viral on social media.

In the video, it was seen that the tiger was crossing a road. After receiving information, Srikakulam forest department officials went on trail of the tiger.

Bhamini mandal forester Rama Rao said they found pug marks of the tiger in the area. Rama Rao advised villagers not to go inside the forest.

Gunupur Deputy Ranger Nila Madhab Padhi said as such there is no risk for people of Odisha villages as the tiger appears to be moving in Andhra area. Necessary steps have been taken in coordination with Andhra forest department officials, he said.