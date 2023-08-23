Live
- Role of women trainers in the world of glitz and glamour
- Here is the list of theatrical and OTT releases this week
- National Sponge Cake Day
- 8 signs of heat damaged hair
- The World Wide Web
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it
- WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature
- Greener Generation: Environmental education in the New Education Policy
- Investors in wait n watch mode
- No plan to restrict par-boiled rice exports: Union Food Secretary
Just In
Video of tiger on AP-Odisha border goes viral
Rayagada: A tiger was spotted on Monday on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between Gunupur and Srikakulam. The people of Bhamini mandal of...
Rayagada: A tiger was spotted on Monday on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between Gunupur and Srikakulam. The people of Bhamini mandal of Srikakulam district in AP seemed frightened after the video of the tiger went viral on social media.
In the video, it was seen that the tiger was crossing a road. After receiving information, Srikakulam forest department officials went on trail of the tiger.
Bhamini mandal forester Rama Rao said they found pug marks of the tiger in the area. Rama Rao advised villagers not to go inside the forest.
Gunupur Deputy Ranger Nila Madhab Padhi said as such there is no risk for people of Odisha villages as the tiger appears to be moving in Andhra area. Necessary steps have been taken in coordination with Andhra forest department officials, he said.