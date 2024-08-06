Vigilance unearths engineer’s huge assets

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance unearthed huge property and assets during raids on Monday from the possession of Additional Chief Engineer, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), Pradeep Kumar Rath, and his family members.

Vigilance sources said on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Rath, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by the Vigilance sleuths. The team, led by nine DSPs, 11 inspectors and other supporting staffers on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack, conducted raids at 12 places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Khurda.

During house searches so far, the Vigilance team had unearthed residential three-storied building at Bhubaneswar, another residential three-storied building at Bhadrak, one flat at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, one flat at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar, crusher unit in Dhenkanal, one medicine store- cum-residence of 1,000 sq ft at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, in the name of Rath and his family members.

This apart, the Vigilance team found 42 plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur. Vigilance sources said deposists of Rs 88 lakh, one four-wheeler, two JCBs and one excavator were also unearthed during searches on properties linked to the Additional Chief Engineer.

The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs 1.05 crore, the Vigilance sources said, adding that the actual value in likely to be higher, which is being verified.

The measurement and assessment of the buildings, flats, crusher unit, medicine store and plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

