Vijayan, Congress-led oppn clash over Covid restrictions in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated debate between the Congress-led Opposition and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the continued lockdown in the state.

Seeking leave for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, veteran Indian Union Muslim League legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty blamed the Vijayan government for having failed to provide succour to the beleaguered Kerala society as the raging Covid pandemic continues unabated.

"In the world, India has the maximum case and in it, Kerala leads the rest of the country. So what does it mean? Not long ago you (Left govt) claimed credit for containing and see what's the situation today, Kerala is on the verge of poverty. On one hand you are giving free kits and on the other hand you are levying fines on those who come out to go for their jobs. Kerala is in shambles. No one knows what sort of lockdown norms are being implemented, which is totally unscientific and this has to change as the economy has to move on," said Kunhalikutty.

Kerala has the highest number of daily new Covid cases and also has the highest number of daily active cases.

Vijayan, however, said he failed to understand why the opposition is so wary of the kits that are being given to the people.

"The opposition has only one agenda and that is to let the state go anywhere and the opposition only wants to blame the government. Today, the situation in many states is that 80 per cent of the population have been affected with Covid, while in Kerala it's only 49 per cent. Likewise none should forget that it was Kerala which came first with the lockdown way back in February last year. Also all were surprised to hear the new Union Health Minister say that one million vaccine doses are lying unutilised. This is absolutely untrue and unfounded. Incidentally Kerala is one of the states which have taken up vaccination in full earnestness and we are now having hardly any vaccine stock left," said Vijayan.

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal pointed out that the government has announced Rs 23,000 crore Covid package and that has helped the state.