Violence erupts in Jehanabad despite Bihar Bandh

Patna: Despite the ongoing Bihar Bandh called in the wake of the massive violence against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, agitators on Saturday set fire to a bus, truck and two other vehicles in Jehanabad.

The incident took place near the Tehta police outpost on the Patna-Gaya highway.

The violent mob also pelted stones on a police party which led to a sub-inspector rank officer getting injured .

The injured sub-inspector was identified as Deeraj Kumar, incharge of the Tehta police outpost.

Following the violence, the Jehanabad DM and SP immediately rushed to the spot accompanied by a large number of police personnel and initiated lathi charge to disperse the agitators.

Apart from Jahanabad, there were no reports of violence from any other districts yet.

Phone and Internet services have been suspended in the violence-hit districts of Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Saran.

A large number of police forces have been deployed across these districts, as well as in the state capital Patna.

The call for the bandh came by different youth organisations of the state came amid the violence sweeping Bihar since the last three days, with many railway properties attacked and destroyed.

On Friday, a mob set part of the Danapur railway station in Patna district on fire.