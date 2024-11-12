Violence Erupts in Manipur: 11 Suspected Militants Killed in Gunfight, Shutdown Protest Called

A day after 11 suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district, the situation remained calm but tense on Tuesday morning.

Police personnel were seen patrolling vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

In response to the violence, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders, and an operation was launched to locate missing persons.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in Kuki-Zo majority areas of the hills from 5 am on Tuesday in protest of the killing of the suspected insurgents.

The gunfight occurred on Monday when insurgents, dressed in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam.

Two CRPF personnel were injured in the exchange of fire at Borobekra, one of them critically. The clash resulted in the deaths of 11 militants.

Following the gunfight, fresh violence erupted in multiple areas of Imphal Valley, with armed groups from opposing factions engaging in further exchanges of fire, according to police reports.

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to express "collective grief and solidarity" for those killed.

In a series of attacks, the suspected militants set fire to several shops and homes near the Jakurador Karong market, as well as the Borobekra police station and the nearby CRPF camp. The security forces retaliated, and after a 40-45 minute firefight, the situation was brought under control.

Ongoing operations are being conducted to flush out militants, with reinforcement teams from the Assam Rifles, CRPF, and local police deployed to the area. In the evening, violent clashes were reported from various villages in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, adding to the unrest.