VIP darshans suspended at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust amid Sri Rama Navami
In preparation for the upcoming Sri Ram Navami celebrations, the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Trust has announced a suspension on VIP darshan at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The trust has issued special guidelines for the occasion, stating that VIP darshan will be prohibited for four days from April 15 to 18.
This decision comes as part of the efforts to ensure that all devotees have equal access to the temple during the Navratri festival. According to the guidelines, there will be no concessional darshan or VIP passes available for devotees during this period.
The celebrations for Sri Ram Navami are set to take place on April 17, with temples and streets adorned in decorations to mark the occasion. Devotees will gather to celebrate the festival on the 9th day of the Chaitra month Shuklapaksha.
The suspension on VIP darshan reflects the trust's commitment to providing a fair and inclusive experience for all devotees during this auspicious time.