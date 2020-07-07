Vishwa Hindu Parishad praises Ashok Gehlot govt's initiative on Vedic education

Jaipur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a prominent saffron offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in an unusual and surprising move, congratulated the Congress-run Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for its initiatives to set up a Vedic Education and Culture Board in the state and also for including biographies of Paramveer Chakra medallists in school curriculum.

A one-day meeting of the Jaipur wing of the VHP was held here on Monday.

Addressing the session, the central working committee member Dinesh Chandra brought forth both the issues in its concluding session and congratulated chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the same.

Gehlot during the Bhamashah Samman ceremony held last year had said that the culture, values and traditions of Rajasthan inspire each and every person to donate and the future generations should also adopt these glorious traditions. To accomplish the vision, the state government will set up Vedic Education and Rites Board, he had said.

Now, efforts are being made to realise this announcement of the Chief Minister.

In fact, at Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, efforts are on to increase culture and values by spreading ancient Vedic knowledge science.

Dinesh Chandra said that the establishment of the Vedic education and culture board will help in furthering the ancient knowledge by connecting students of the modern times with age-old knowledge, and will also help the ancient knowledge to prevail in modern times.

Prant Prachar Pramuck Abhishek Singh said that the VHP meeting discusses the upcoming events and reviews the last completed programmes.