Voice behind countdown of Chandrayaan-3 no more

Valarmathi, an Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientist, who lent her voice on countdowns for rocket launches in Sriharikota, has died due to cardiac arrest. Her last countdown was during the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the country's third lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

On August 23, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) -- comprising Vikram lander and Pragyan rover -- touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat. The landing also made the country the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite

