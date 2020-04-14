Wadhawans fracas: Shiv Sena targets ex-Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai : Slamming the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the IPS officer - who allowed the scam-tainted businessmen, the Wadhawan brothers to hop between two hill-stations - was appointed to the post by former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Terming it as a 'conspiracy' which failed, the Sena said it is now clear who could be actually behind the IPS officer and Home Department Principal Secretary (Special) Amitabh Gupta for granting the permission on his letterhead (on April 8).

"There was a plot to sully the name of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and all its achievements in the past four months, but it did not succeed," the Sena said in an edit in the party publication, 'Saamana' on Monday.

After the matter blew up last week, Fadnavis had claimed that "it was not possible for a senior IPS officer on his own to commit such a grave error while knowing the ramifications".

Amid the Opposition's clamour for the scalps of Gupta and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the latter immediately sent the officer on 'compulsory leave' and set up a probe by a senior bureaucrat to be completed in 15 days.

On Sunday, April 12, the brothers - Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, named in the Yes Bank scam - released a detailed statement through their lawyers claiming they shifted from Khandala (hill-station in Pune) to their ancestral home in Mahabaleshwar (hillstation in Satara) to avoid the scourge of Coronavirus pandemic.

Defending the MVA on the issue, the Saamana edit said that Gupta was appointed to the crucial post since Fadnavis obviously had faith in his efficiency.