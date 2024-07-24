Wanted Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward lays down arms in Maharashtra

Live
Ahead of the "Naxal (Maoist) Week" from July 28, a wanted ultra surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, officials said on Wednesday.
Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Ahead of the "Naxal (Maoist) Week" from July 28, a wanted ultra surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, officials said on Wednesday.
He has been identified as Lachchu Kariya Tado, 45, a party member of the Bhamragad Dalam, and carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his capture.
Active in the Maoist movement since 2012, Tado started as a Jan Militia member and provided support to the extremists by way of supplying rations, ferrying or concealing their arms and ammunition, conducting recce prior to attacks and keeping tabs on the movements of police and security forces in the region, identifying potential informers and recruits, etc.
Two years ago (2022) he was elevated as a party member with the Bhamragad Dalam and then was involved in a major arson incident in which 19 big and small vehicles were torched in Irapnar village where a road infrastructure project was being implemented. He was also involved in planting explosives near the Nelgunda village in 2023.
Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said that with this a total of 22 dreaded Maoists have laid down arms before the police from 2022 till date, and appealed afresh to the ultras to give up violence and join the national mainstream.
The development came barely days before the Naxal Week starting from Sunday in which the Maoist groups intensify their subversive activities against the security forces and the local people in the region, the officials said.