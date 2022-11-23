Wants media to stop telecasting videos: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos showing him getting special treatment in jail, on Wednesday urged a Delhi court to restrain media from running any footage from inside his prison cell.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued notice to Tihar Jail authorities on Jain's plea and directed the prison officials to file their reply by tomorrow, when the court will hear the matter. Jain told the court that despite Tuesday's hearing on the leak of videos of him from jail, another clipping was leaked on Wednesday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate had affirmed before the court on Tuesday it had no role in leaking the videos of Jain, including the one where he was seen receiving massage by a fellow prisoner, an accused in a rape case, inside his prison cell. Fresh videos of the jailed minister emerged again on Wednesday where he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his Tihar jail cell.