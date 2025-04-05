Waqf Bill challenged in SC

New Delhi: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Muhammad Jawed on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Both Owaisi and Jawed were members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill.

The Bill was passed earlier on Friday, after getting a nod from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha following marathon debates.

Owaisi, in his plea, has argued that the provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, "brazenly violate the fundamental rights of Muslims and the Muslim community." Owaisi’s plea was filed by advocate Lzafeer Ahmad.

Jawed’s plea, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, alleges that the Bill imposes “arbitrary restrictions” on Waqf properties and their management. It added that the Bill “imposes restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments”.

Hours after the Bill was passed, the Congress had said that it would challenge the legislation in the apex court “very soon”.

Congress general secretary in-charge for communications Jairam Ramesh said his party would “continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India”.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had on Thursday said the Waqf Bill had been “bulldozed through” the Houses, adding that it was a “brazen assault on the Constitution”.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after over 12 hours of discussion, with 288 members supporting it and 232 voting against it. It was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and was cleared after a fierce debate in the House, with 128 MPs voting in its favour and 95 opposing it.