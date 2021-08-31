Waste to Energy Plant will be huge health hazard for people: AAP

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) held a public hearing under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner Gurugram on Tuesday to listen to public opinion regarding increasing the capacity of the proposed Waste to Energy Plant in Bandwari village in Gurugram from 15MW to 25MW.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sarika Verma said that the Waste to Energy Plant has failed in India, wherever it has been installed.

"If Waste to Energy Plant becomes functional the air of Gurugram will get even more polluted. Gurugram already has the title of India's most polluted city for many years. Diseases like asthma, bronchitis, allergies, cancer, mental health issues are caused due to polluted air. Even the unborn child becomes a victim of polluted air," she said.

"We request the officials to set up waste management units in every sector, where composting, recycling of plastic and paper, e-waste collection is done and only non-recyclable waste reaches Bandhwari.

"Ecogreen (concessionaire lifting garbage) has been dumping mixed waste in Bandhwari for many years. Why has no action been taken against them? Why has MCG not set up e-waste collection points to date? There are many other ways to make money, we would request the government that the waste to energy plant is a completely failed technology and if it is built, it will become a big challenge for the health of the people of Gurugram," she added.

Sunil Harsana of Mangar village said that 15 years ago when the landfill started in Bandwari, we were told we will get jobs and there will be no harm to our health.

"So many people have got cancer in Bandwari village, animals and birds die after drinking the poisonous water there. We don't want waste to energy plant here," he said.