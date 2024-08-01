Wayanad Weeps: 191 Still Missing

Wayanad: The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 167 on Wednesday, while 191 were missing even as the rescue teams intensified efforts to find survivors trapped under the debris on the second day of the search operations. Tiny makeshift bridges were erected over swollen rivers and excavators were engaged non-stop in removing piles of debris and boulders in the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad.

Rescue operators, including Army personnel, NDRF, state emergency service personnel, and local people, were fighting against all odds to carry out the tough mission even as rain continued to lash several areas. There were tense moments when people, including women and children, were being brought to safer places through the narrow, makeshift bridges across gushing rivers. In some places, rescuers formed human bridges using ropes to ensure the safe evacuation of people.

In riskier terrain, people were lifted by making them sit on wooden platforms across a river that was in a spate. “Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing in full swing. Our land has never experienced such painful sights before,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.



The Wayanad district administration confirmed 167 deaths in the landslides that occurred in Mundakkai and Chooralmala on Tuesday morning. Of these, 96 people have been identified: 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children. The gender of one deceased person remains unknown.

Meanwhile, rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors by unearthing the debris and breaking into the remains of houses destroyed or covered up with mud in the landslides.

According to a Defence statement, army units deployed in the area rescued around 1,000 people from the affected areas till Tuesday night.

Additionally, the Air Force is carrying out aerial reconnaissance of the affected areas to coordinate search and rescue operations. The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties.

Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet on Wednesday morning.