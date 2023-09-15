Live
Just In
'We all believe in Sanatan Dharma that teaches us to respect others', says Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said every citizen of India has faith on Sanatan Dharma and "it is not the subject of debate."
Addressing mediapersons after addressing a poll rally with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh in Ashok Nagar district, Kamal Nath said: "We all have faith on Sanatan Dharma, but India has diverse culture and religion, and Sanatan Dharma does not teach to disrespect people from other religion."
The Congress leader's remark comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "Opposition bloc INDIA has united to destroy the Sanatan Dharma".
"This arrogant (INDIA) alliance has come with a resolution to end the Sanatan rituals and traditions. The Sanatan which Gandhiji believed throughout his life, the Sanatan which inspired him to launch a movement against untouchability. The people of this arrogant alliance want to end that eternal tradition," the Prime Minister had said in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Kamal Nath said that the Congress will decide each of its candidates for the assembly elections on the basis of survey reports and consultation with district party leaders. "Our main priority is Congress workers feedback and all will be done with their consultation. There will be no parachute candidates," Kamal Nath said.