We did in 5 years what Congress would’ve done in 20 years: PM

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress would have taken 20 years to do the kind of development work executed by his government in the last five years in the Northeast. The PM was addressing 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar after unveiling development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the region. "The Northeast is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism and other relations with South Asia and East Asia. Today, projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been unveiled here," he said.

"The Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast," PM Modi said. He said 35,000 poor families from the state got permanent houses during the day. The prime minister said that people can clearly see what "Modi's guarantee" is if they visit Arunachal Pradesh. "The entire Northeast is watching how Modi's guarantee is working," he said.