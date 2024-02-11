We took game-changing decisions, asserts PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the outgoing Lok Sabha saying many decisions, including the repeal of Article 370 and the passage of women's reservation bill, were taken during its tenure for which many generations had long waited while game-changing reforms in the period laid the foundation of a strong India.



Touching on the discussion on the Ram temple construction in Lok Sabha and the House's adoption of a laudatory resolution on the development, Modi said it will give constitutional strength to the future generations to feel proud of the country's values. Speaking on the last day of Parliament's Budget session, he said the last five years were a period of reform, perform and transform with the country moving towards "big changes" at a fast pace.

In a swipe at the opposition which has constantly targeted the BJP over the temple issue, he said, "This is true that not everyone has the capacity for these things. Some people are brave to face it while others run away from the battlefield. But for the future record, the speeches that were made today have sensitivity, resolve and sympathy... It also takes forward the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'."

He added, "The country has moved towards big changes at a fast pace and all members of the House made an important contribution. Such works were completed for which people had waited for centuries," he said.

For generations, people dreamt of one Constitution but this House made that possible by removing Article 370, which had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special rights, he said and noted that several other important decisions like the criminalisation of instant triple talaq were taken as well.

"Several challenges were met and the country was given an appropriate direction. We can say with satisfaction that the work for which many generations waited for centuries was accomplished in the 17th Lok Sabha," Modi said.

"These five years have been of reform, perform and transform. It is rare that we reform, perform and also see transformation. The country will keep blessing the 17th Lok Sabha," he said.

The government has been a source of reassurance for people living on the margins of society, he said, highlighting the measures taken to empower the transgender community.

A transgender person was also given Padma award, he added. India got the presidency of G20 during this period and every state presented the country's strength and its identity in front of the world, he said.

"We can proudly say that this country might have lived under 'penal code' for 75 years but now we live under 'Nyay Samhita'," the prime minister said in reference to the new criminal laws which replaced British era acts.

Noting that the next Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May, are not far away, he said it might make some people apprehensive but it is an essential feature of democracy. He expressed confidence that the upcoming elections will enhance the glory of Indian democracy.