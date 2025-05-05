We want partners, not preachers: EAM’s dig at Europe

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday took a veiled swipe at Europe, stating that it is struggling to adapt to the evolving multipolar world order and that India is “looking for partners, not preachers.”

Jaishankar pointed out that Europe is having difficulty adjusting to the shifting global realities and must seriously reconsider its approach if it desires meaningful cooperation with India.

“When we look at the world, we look for partners, we don't look for preachers. Particularly, preachers who don't practice at home what they preach abroad. Some of Europe is still struggling with that problem. Europe has entered a certain zone of reality check. Whether they can step up or not is something we will have to see. If we have to develop a partnership, there must be some understanding, sensitivity, mutuality of interest and a realisation of how the world works,” Jaishankar said at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 in New Delhi.

He also noted that the United States has become more self-sufficient in recent times. “We have now reached a size and a stage where almost anything consequential that happens in any corner of the world matters to us. The United States is much more self-sufficient today than it has been in a long time. Europe is today under pressure to change. The realities of multipolarity are dawning on it. I think it has still not adjusted and absorbed it fully. The US has dramatically changed positions. The Chinese are doing what they were doing. We are going to see an arena of contestation, which is not going to be easy to recall. We are looking at a much more contested world, much sharper competition,” Jaishankar said.

At the forum, Jaishankar underscored India’s increasing engagement in the polar regions, pointing out that the country has maintained a presence in Antarctica for over 40 years and has recently deepened its Arctic involvement through a dedicated policy and international partnerships.

Highlighting the Arctic's strategic and environmental significance, he stressed that the region’s developments will have far-reaching global implications, especially for a youthful nation like India. “We have had a growing involvement with the Arctic. We had an even earlier involvement with the Antarctic, which is now more than 40 years. We have come up a few years ago with an Arctic policy. We have agreements with KSAT on Svalbard, which is relevant to our space. As the country with the youngest people on this planet, what happens in the Arctic is of extreme importance to us...Given the direction in which things are moving, the consequences are going to be felt not just by us but by the entire world,” the Union Minister said.