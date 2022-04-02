Weather to remain dry and clear in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar: Weather remained clear in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as the Meteorological(MeT) department forecast same weather condition to continue in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.2 degrees and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh registered minus 3.4 degree, Leh 3.0 degrees and Kargil 0.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu clocked 19.5 degrees, Katra 17.9, Batote 12.5, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 10.4 as the minimum temperature.