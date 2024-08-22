Webinar on photojournalism offers students deep insights

Berhampur : A webinar on ‘Photojournalism in the Digital Era’ was organised by Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Berhampur University to celebrate World Photography Day. The webinar offered students deep insights into the changing landscape of photojournalism.

The event, held on the university’s virtual platform, brought together students and faculty members to explore the evolving dynamics of photojournalism in today’s digital landscape. The keynote speaker for the webinar was Justin George, a distinguished senior photographer of a daily based in Chennai. His presentation was a visual journey through his extensive portfolio, where he showcased some of his most striking photographs.

These images, spanning various genres of photojournalism, highlighted the power of visual storytelling in the digital age.

Not only do pictures help to enhance a story, they also tell a story of their own. Anyone can take a picture, but not just anyone can be a photojournalist. When the impulse to create images has been around for generations, the main purpose of photojournalism is to communicate a story and educate an audience. Since the beginning of photography, technological advances have changed the field of photojournalism.

Photographers now use digital cameras to take photographs and no longer use the darkroom to develop their images. New technologies, platforms and methods of visual storytelling are exerting a range of pressures and influences that require photojournalists to adapt and respond in different ways.

George, an industry expert, emphasised the importance of adapting to technological advancements while maintaining the core principles of journalism.



He discussed the challenges and opportunities that digital platforms present to photojournalists, such as increased accessibility to a global audience, the rise of citizen journalism and ethical considerations that come with instant dissemination of images.

