Well- produced daily

R A Padmanabha Rao Rtd Additional DG, Doordarshan, Delhi
Highlights

I am a regular reader of The Hans India.

It is well produced and caters to several sections of people. I contributed articles for civil services aspirants for about eight months and it was well appreciated.

It gives balanced news and does not take sides of any party which is a rare trait these days particularly during the era of social media.

I am glad to note that the paper withstood the effects of pandemic on media and continued to serve the public with dedication.

R A Padmanabha Rao

Rtd Additional DG, Doordarshan, Delhi

