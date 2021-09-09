Well- produced daily
I am a regular reader of The Hans India.
It is well produced and caters to several sections of people. I contributed articles for civil services aspirants for about eight months and it was well appreciated.
It gives balanced news and does not take sides of any party which is a rare trait these days particularly during the era of social media.
I am glad to note that the paper withstood the effects of pandemic on media and continued to serve the public with dedication.
R A Padmanabha Rao
Rtd Additional DG, Doordarshan, Delhi
