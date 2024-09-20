West Bengal CM Accuses Jharkhand Of Causing Floods, Seals Border

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing them of causing floods in her state. Banerjee claims that the DVC's release of water from its dams to protect Jharkhand has led to a worsening flood situation in West Bengal.



In response to the crisis, Banerjee has taken drastic measures, including ordering the closure of the Bengal-Jharkhand border for three days. She has also threatened to sever all ties with the DVC, labeling the floods as "man-made" and criticizing the corporation's actions.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the central government's failure to dredge DVC dams has reduced their water storage capacity by 36%, forcing the release of excess water. This has resulted in flooding across several West Bengal districts. Banerjee personally visited affected areas in Purba Medinipur and Howrah districts to assess the situation.

During her visit, Banerjee stated, "This is not rainwater, but water released by the DVC. It's a man-made flood and part of a larger conspiracy." She announced plans for a major movement against this issue, emphasizing that the situation is unprecedented and carefully orchestrated to harm Bengal.

The Chief Minister revealed that despite her personal intervention and requests to the DVC chairman to limit water release, the corporation discharged 5.5 lakh cusecs of water this year. She maintained that while there had been rainfall for 4-5 days, West Bengal's infrastructure could have managed it without the additional water from DVC dams.

Banerjee's strong stance and accusations highlight the growing tension between the two neighboring states over water management and flood control measures.