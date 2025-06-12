West Bengal Police Arrest 40 People Following Communal Violence In Maheshtala

Law enforcement agencies in West Bengal detained 40 individuals following intense communal violence that erupted in Maheshtala during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, leaving several police personnel wounded and prompting the imposition of emergency restrictions in the affected area.

The disturbances originated from a disagreement among local residents in ward number 7 of Maheshtala on Wednesday afternoon regarding the establishment of a commercial shop. The initially localized dispute rapidly escalated into communal tensions when allegations surfaced about attacks on religious premises, transforming what began as a neighborhood disagreement into widespread violence.

The situation deteriorated significantly as opposing groups engaged in stone-throwing attacks targeting police forces attempting to restore order. The violence spiraled beyond control, with large crowds becoming increasingly aggressive toward law enforcement personnel trying to manage the crisis.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General for Law and Order of West Bengal Police, confirmed that prohibitory measures have been implemented throughout the area and authorities have successfully stabilized the situation. The enforcement action resulted in 28 arrests by state police, with four officers sustaining injuries during the confrontations.

Kolkata Police separately apprehended 12 individuals, though their personnel faced more severe casualties with approximately a dozen officers, including a Deputy Commissioner, requiring medical attention following the violent encounters. The overlapping jurisdictional authority between Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police in the affected region complicated the response efforts.

Authorities have registered seven First Information Reports related to the violence, with four cases filed at the Nadial Police Station under Kolkata Police jurisdiction. The multiple FIRs reflect the serious nature of the incidents and the various criminal activities that occurred during the disturbances.

The aftermath of the violence left the community in a state of heightened tension, with commercial establishments and shops remaining shuttered throughout Thursday morning. Heavy deployment of both West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police personnel maintained visible security presence in the area to prevent any resurgence of violence.

Emergency cleanup operations removed damaged vehicles, particularly motorcycles that were vandalized during the riots, while police personnel conducted public announcements warning against crowd gatherings under the newly imposed prohibitory orders established under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Local residents criticized the initial police response, claiming that despite the Rabindra Nagar police station being located merely 100 meters from the violence epicenter, the deployment was insufficient to control the mob comprising hundreds of participants.

Political tensions escalated as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari organized protests at the West Bengal Police headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan, subsequently requesting official permission to visit the affected area. Adhikari communicated through social media his intention to visit Maheshtala alongside a Member of Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with victims, hoping administrative authorities would facilitate rather than obstruct the visit.

The incident has prompted political ramifications, with Bharatiya Janata Party legislators threatening to disrupt West Bengal Assembly proceedings unless the violence is adequately addressed. Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leader and State Minister Firhad Hakim pledged severe consequences for individuals responsible for attacking police personnel.

The Maheshtala violence represents another concerning episode in West Bengal's recent history of communal tensions, following similar incidents in April at Samserganj and Dhulian in Murshidabad district, which resulted in three fatalities and displaced hundreds of residents from their homes.