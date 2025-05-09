West Bengal STF Apprehends Two JMB Terrorists In Birbhum District

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has successfully detained two individuals linked to the banned terrorist organization Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) following coordinated operations in Birbhum district. The suspects, identified as Ajmol Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, both 28, were apprehended in the areas of Nalhati and Murarai respectively.

Authorities report that the suspects were actively disseminating JMB's extremist ideology and were implicated in anti-India conspiracies aimed at executing terrorist strikes within the country.

According to official statements, Hossain and Khan belonged to a network engaged in distributing seditious and terrorist content through sophisticated encrypted channels. The group was also allegedly targeting specific individuals and locations to carry out activities threatening India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The investigation revealed that the two men were tasked with recruiting and radicalizing young Muslim men to join JMB's ranks and inciting them to participate in armed conflict against India.

Security officials further disclosed that Hossain had previously attempted to flee to Bangladesh and maintained connections with anti-India elements across the subcontinent.

The arrested individuals, in collaboration with other JMB operatives, reportedly sought to acquire firearms and develop explosive devices to advance their extremist agenda within Indian territory.

This arrest follows previous law enforcement successes against JMB operatives. In December of last year, a Bangladeshi national named Jahidul Islam received a seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence from a special NIA court for promoting terrorist activities in India on behalf of JMB. Earlier, another Bangladeshi citizen, Rabiul Islam, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by the Kolkata NIA court in a related terror conspiracy case, having been one of five individuals charged for active involvement in JMB's anti-India operations.