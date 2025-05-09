Live
- AK-47 case: NIA files set of additional charges in Bihar court
- District Collector B.M. Santhosh Orders Acceleration of Indiramma Housing, Youth Development, and Paddy Procurement Programs
- Palem Autonomous Degree College 2nd Semester Results Released
- Bridegroom Refuses to Tie the Knot Until MLA Arrives in Nagarkurnool
- PM Modi takes stock of 'Operation Sindoor' in huddle with Doval, 3 service chiefs, veterans
- South India to Welcome Its First Monolithic Mahakaleshwar Statue in Mangaluru
- KLEF Deemed to be University Earns Prestigious Accreditation from Global Skill Development Council
- Premier League: Erling Haaland 'ready' for Man City return ahead of Southampton trip
- KIYG 2025: J&K volleyball team lifts spirits with hard-fought gold
- ‘I’m not here to tell fans how to react’: Slot on backlash faced by outgoing Trent
West Bengal STF Apprehends Two JMB Terrorists In Birbhum District
West Bengal's Special Task Force has arrested two JMB operatives, Ajmol Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, in Birbhum district for radicalizing youth, planning attacks, and promoting anti-India activities on behalf of the banned terrorist organization.
The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has successfully detained two individuals linked to the banned terrorist organization Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) following coordinated operations in Birbhum district. The suspects, identified as Ajmol Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, both 28, were apprehended in the areas of Nalhati and Murarai respectively.
Authorities report that the suspects were actively disseminating JMB's extremist ideology and were implicated in anti-India conspiracies aimed at executing terrorist strikes within the country.
According to official statements, Hossain and Khan belonged to a network engaged in distributing seditious and terrorist content through sophisticated encrypted channels. The group was also allegedly targeting specific individuals and locations to carry out activities threatening India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The investigation revealed that the two men were tasked with recruiting and radicalizing young Muslim men to join JMB's ranks and inciting them to participate in armed conflict against India.
Security officials further disclosed that Hossain had previously attempted to flee to Bangladesh and maintained connections with anti-India elements across the subcontinent.
The arrested individuals, in collaboration with other JMB operatives, reportedly sought to acquire firearms and develop explosive devices to advance their extremist agenda within Indian territory.
This arrest follows previous law enforcement successes against JMB operatives. In December of last year, a Bangladeshi national named Jahidul Islam received a seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence from a special NIA court for promoting terrorist activities in India on behalf of JMB. Earlier, another Bangladeshi citizen, Rabiul Islam, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by the Kolkata NIA court in a related terror conspiracy case, having been one of five individuals charged for active involvement in JMB's anti-India operations.