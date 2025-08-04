Who is Adaso Kapesa?

New Delhi: When images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent UK visit surfaced online, it wasn’t just the diplomacy or the optics that caught the public eye. It was the confident woman standing right behind him, calmly watching over the scene in a black suit and earpiece, someone who wasn’t just present, but commanding attention.

People quickly took to social media to praise her presence, and many felt a surge of pride seeing a woman in such a critical role. So, who is she?

The woman behind the PM in viral images is Inspector Adaso Kapesa, a trailblazer from Manipur who has made history as the first woman from her state-and the first woman ever-to serve in the Special Protection Group (SPG), India’s elite force dedicated to protecting the Prime Minister.

Her journey to this prestigious role began in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

She currently serves with the 55th Battalion stationed in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Her inclusion in the SPG marks a watershed moment for women in security and law enforcement in India.

Adaso Kapesa’s assignment to the Prime Minister’s security team is more than just a personal achievement -- it’s a symbol of growing gender inclusivity in Indian defence and paramilitary services.

Her appearance alongside the PM during his UK visit was a visible sign of progress, one that deeply resonated with women across the country.

Social media flooded with messages of admiration and pride. Many users called her a role model, and a powerful example of what determination, discipline, and skill can achieve-regardless of gender.

The Special Protection Group is a highly trained and selective force responsible for the personal security of India’s Prime Minister and, under certain circumstances, former PMs and their immediate families. Its members go through intense physical, tactical, and psychological training.

Until recently, the SPG was an all-male unit. Adaso Kapesa's entry into this elite squad is not just historic-it opens the door for more women to break into high-stakes security roles and redefine what leadership looks like in uniform.