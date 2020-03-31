WHO nominates SRM Epidemiologistin its fight against COVID-19 spread

Delhi: A faculty member of SRM Institute of Science and Technology Kattankulathur has been named by WHO (World Health Organisation) in its fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Rajan Patil, an Epidemiologist and public health expert from SRMIST has been selected by WHO in its global fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rajan is currently serving as an Epidemiologist & Infectious Disease Surveillance Expert as part of the Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network (GOARN).

He is posted in Nepal, but may soon be internationally deployed by WHO in any country based on emergency needs.

During outbreaks, GOARN ensures right technical expertise and skills are available in places where and when they are needed most.

It is a collaboration of existing institutions and networks, constantly alert and ready to respond. The network pools human and technical resources for rapid identification, confirmation, and response to outbreaks of international importance.

WHO coordinates international outbreak response using resources from GOARN.

Dr. Rajan is also the recipient of the Yusuf Hamied Fellowship and has been selected as a Visiting Fellow to Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health (New York).