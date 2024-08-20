Why doc's kin made to wait for 3 hours says CBI

Kolkata/New Delhi : CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh reached the CBI's city office at CGO Complex on Monday morning, an official said. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, he said.

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident. Ghosh has been questioned for several hours in the last three days since Friday by the CBI officers.

The alleged rape-murder of a doctor exposed a rift within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over how to handle the issue and the ensuing protests.

"There are differences within the party on how the incident should have been tackled. Some feel the state's response has been slow, allowing the protests to escalate. Others believe that opposition parties have seized the opportunity to use the protests against the government," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity. The TMC leader said these differences of opinion among leaders have created the impression that the party is not united on the issue.

"The fact that what the party's top leadership is saying on the issue has not been echoed by other leaders is a matter of concern. It is sending out a wrong message not only among the masses but also among the entire rank and file," he said.

