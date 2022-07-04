Why Rosaiah was the First choice as Finance Minister to all Congress CM's?

Remembering Konijeti Rosaiah, on his birth anniversary, he was one of the best finance ministers in the united state of Andhra Pradhesh. He was born on 4th July in the year, 1933 in Vemuru, Andhra pradhesh, India.



In the united Andhra Pradhesh, whenever Congress came to power, Konijeti Rosaiah was the first choice for position of the finance for the Congress Chief Ministers, the sole reason being his authority over the finances of the state. He was also considered, the trusted lieutenant to all the CMS with whom he worked.

After completing his graduation in commerce from Hindu College in Guntur, Rosaiah initially tried his hand in the family-owned business of rice mills, but soon joined the politics after getting influenced by the freedom fighter NG Ranga.

Rosaiah got elected to the legislative council in the year, 1968 at the age of 35 years. He was also nominated by the council by the congress in the year, 1975 and 1980. He won his 1st direct election battle in the 1989, that was after about two decades, after entering the public life, that time he contested assembly elections from the chirala constituency in the Prakasam district.

In the year, 1979, Rosaiah served the commercial taxes and transport minister in Tanguturi Anjaiah's cabinet and also he got key portfolio of home affairs in Kotla Vijay Bhaskara Reddy's cabinet in the year, 1982.

In the year, 1989, Channa Reddy made him finance minister, which he held even under the subsequent chief ministers S Janardhan Reddy and K Vijay Bhaskara Reddy til 1994.

In the year, 2004, he was again inducted as finance minister in the YSR cabinet and continued the portfolio even after elevated as the chief minister following the death of YSR in a chopper crash in 2009.