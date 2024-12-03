Why taking so long, asks Cong leader after delay in Maha govt formation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress General Secretary, Sachin Sawant, on Tuesday criticised the Mahayuti alliance leaders, accusing them of being gripped by a "power fever" as they struggle to finalise the Chief Minister's face in the state.

Sawant's remarks came in response to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent comments about the dissatisfaction prevalent in politics.

Speaking at the launch of the book '50 Golden Rules of Life' in Nagpur on Sunday, Gadkari described politics as a "sea of unsatisfied souls," where individuals at every level aspire for a higher position.

"The one who becomes Corporator is sad because he did not get the chance to become MLA, and an MLA is sad because he could not get a ministerial berth," Gadkari had said.

"The one who becomes a minister is sad because he could not get a good ministerial department and could not become Chief Minister, and the Chief Minister is in tension because he does not know when the high command will ask him to leave," he had said.

Reacting to Gadkari's remarks, Sawant told IANS, "It's a sarcastic remark, and those who need to understand it, will. The ongoing power struggle between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, with each one on the brink of becoming the CM, is what these remarks refer to."

Criticising the Mahayuti alliance for the delay in government formation in Maharashtra, Sawant questioned, "Why is it taking so long? The Cabinet should have been formed on November 26, yet it did not happen."

He accused the alliance of prioritising their own political aspirations over the needs of the public.

"This is just a struggle for power; these people do not consider the public as important. Their aspirations for power are delaying it further, leaving the people's questions unanswered. It is unfortunate and unfair to the public," he added.

When asked about reports of Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde being upset, Sawant remarked that while the people of Maharashtra are suffering, the Mahayuti leaders remain consumed by their own power struggles.

"This is their internal matter. However, it was said that he is down with fever; this is the fever of power," Sawant said, adding, "The financial situation of farmers and the common people in Maharashtra is deteriorating, yet they are fixated on their power games."