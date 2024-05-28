Why waste votes by supporting Trinamool when formation of Modi govt is inevitable: PM

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that when the formation of a Modi government at the Centre is inevitable, why waste votes by casting them for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal?

Addressing an election meeting in Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly, the Prime Minister said, “If you ask anyone in West Bengal who will form the government at the Centre, everyone will say that it is going to be a Modi government again. If that is the case, why waste your votes by casting them in favour of Trinamool Congress?”

He also said that casting votes for the Left parties will only help the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced her support for the opposition INDI Alliance.

Stating that the CPI-M and Trinamool are two different parties with the same goal, PM Modi said: “Their shops are different. But the products displayed at both the shops are the same. Whatever they do or say are similar."

Referring to the recent order of the Calcutta High Court cancelling all OBC certificates issued in the state after 2010, the Prime Minister said the Trinamool first tried to ensure backdoor entry for Muslims under the reservation quota meant for OBCs.

“Now, when the Calcutta High Court has foiled that plot, the Trinamool leaders are saying they do not accept the verdict only to satisfy its dedicated vote bank,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said that Trinamool should be punished because of its failure to prevent events like what happened in Sandeshkhali.

“On the contrary, the Trinamool government is trying to shield the accused. It only pursues the politics of violence, corruption, and appeasement,” the Prime Minister said.