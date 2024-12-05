Will encourage MLA sports meets says Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that to increase sports activities at the level of Gram Panchayat, Nyaya Panchayat, Vikas Khand and Vidhan Sabha, the state government will encourage MLA sports competition on the lines of MP sports competition.

CM Yogi was addressing the inauguration of the second edition of Uttar Pradesh Rural Sports League and the prize distribution ceremony of the sixth Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Smriti All India Prize Money Kabaddi Competition on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the second edition of the league by handing over the torch of the Rural Sports League to athletic player Abhay, who won two gold medals in the last league, and awarded the players after the final match of the Kabaddi competition ended.

The state government has so far employed more than five hundred players in government departments like youth welfare, police, transport etc. CM Yogi said that UP gave many prominent Kabaddi players to the country like Sanjeev Baliyan, Brijendra, Yashpal, Dharamveer, Yograj, Rahul Chaudhary, Nitin Tomar. In the final match of the Kabaddi competition, the Uttar Pradesh team won the title by defeating the Andhra Pradesh team by a margin of 54-52 in a tough and thrilling match.