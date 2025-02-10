Live
Just In
Will eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026: Shah
Highlights
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Naxals will be eradicated by March 31, 2026 and no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it. Shah said this after the security forces killed 31 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.
"I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March, 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi. The Home Minister said in the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
