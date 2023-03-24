Will it attract disqualification?

A sentence of two years also invites his disqualification as a Member of parliament under Representation of the People Act, 1951, which holds that a member of Parliament or Legislative Assembly convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment of not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

The disqualification, however, does not kick in for three months as per the RP Act, and if an appellate court grants a stay on his conviction or sentence or both within this period, then Gandhi's disqualification stands stayed till the disposal of the hearing of the case, said Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.