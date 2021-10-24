Will restore Jammu & Kashmir statehood: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said delimitation will happen in Jammu & Kashmir, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood.

"Why should we stop delimitation? Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood. I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth," Amit Shah said in Srinagar.

Delimitation is redrawing of the boundaries of an Assembly segment or Lok Sabha constituency. It is done to reflect the demographic changes in a State, Union Territory or at the national level. The delimitation exercise of J&K is likely to begin next year.

"Terrorism has reduced, stone-pelting has is not visible anymore. I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace in J&K; no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment," he said. "I have come to Jammu and Kashmir after around 2.5 years. It is a very happy moment for me. After the security review meeting, I shall attend an event by the youngsters of youth clubs," he said. Shah also said that the Kashmiri youth had been saved due to curfew and internet suspension. "People questioned curfew, internet suspension. Had there been no curfew, I don't know how many lives would have been lost. Kashmiri youths have been saved due to curfew and internet suspension," Amit Shah said, adding "Three families ruled for 70 yrs. Why were 40,000 people killed?" He announced that the J&K government had decided to form a youth club in every panchayat and Rs 25,000 will be provided to every such club. "So far, 150 clubs have been provided havans. Sports engagement programmes have also been started," he said Shah said that 4,500 youth clubs have been registered across Jammu and Kashmir out of which 4,229 youth clubs are in rural areas. "You can imagine that 4,229 youth clubs are working to connect the youth of rural areas with some or the other activities of development and sports. This is a new beginning," he added.



"From fear, terrorism, corruption, and family-based politics to peace, development, and prosperity. The youth of Jammu-Kashmir have brought about this change," Shah said.