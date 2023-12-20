Live
Will seek public opinion on caste census: Maha CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the state government will seek public opinion before conducting caste census in the state.
“Maharashtra is a progressive state. Social and religious harmony prevails in the state. We maintain a good law and order situation here. Ours is peoples’ government and will certainly seek opinion from people on the issue,” Shinde told media persons at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Reshimbagh.
The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra's culture is altogether different and people belonging to various faiths and cultures live peacefully.
“Ours is Aam Aadmi Sarkar (peoples’ government) anyone can meet me. We are firm on Hindutva and are following the legacy of late Balasaheb Thackeray,” the Chief Minister said.
Interestingly, the RSS has been opposing the caste census in the country.
“Caste census will bring inequality among the society. Conducting caste census will derive no benefits for the common people,” RSS Vidarbha region chief Shridhar Gadge said.