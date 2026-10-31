Will serve people until my last breath, says PM Modi

Bhildi (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday vowed to serve the people of India till his last breath, an assertion coming days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark that triggered a political storm.

He accused the Opposition of rejoicing when the country faces a crisis and spreading panic over the availability of fertilisers and cooking gas amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Modi said farmers, youth and women were working towards building a developed India, but lamented that some people were uncomfortable with the country's progress.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi town in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district besides launching and laying the foundation stones for Rs 14,000 crore development projects. “Jeevan ke antim kshan tak janta ki seva main hi juta rahunga (I will continue to serve the people until my last breath),” Modi declared at the gathering.

On the occasion, the PM also released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, which provides Rs 6,000 per year in income support to eligible farmers. Without taking any names, he said, “There are those who wish to see the country in distress -- they actually derive pleasure when the nation faces hardship.