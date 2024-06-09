Will take a decision soon: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he would consider the proposal of becoming the Leader of the Opposition Party (LoP) and take a decision soon. At a meeting, the CWC unanimously requested Rahul to take up the post of the LoP in the 18th Lok Sabha. The CWC also adopted a resolution praising the role of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul Gandhi’s campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic’s Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections,” the resolution stated. It cited the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as the reasons for singling out Rahul Gandhi. “Both these Yatras that reflected his own thinking and personality were historic turning points in our nation’s politics and instilled hope and confidence in lakhs of our workers and crores of our voters,” it said.