Will take stern action against people engaged in milk adulteration: Maha Dy CM
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday that the government will take strict action against those engaged in the milk adulteration.
“The state government is serious about ensuring that the citizens get pure cow-buffalo milk. The government will take strict action against those involved in milk adulteration. We will make available necessary funds to the Food and Drug Administration to provide advanced technology, machinery and adequate manpower to prevent milk adulteration,” the Deputy Chief Minister said during the question hour session in the Assembly.
He said that considering the seriousness of the problem of milk adulteration, the state government had earlier enacted a law to give the death penalty to the culprits.
“This Act has been sent for President's assent. However, the President's office must be of the opinion that the death penalty in the case of milk adulteration is comparatively too severe, so the President has not yet signed it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
He said that the role of the state government is that milk should not be adulterated at all and consumers should get pure and adulterated milk.
“The government is serious about the issue and we will soon chair a meeting of the Food and Drug Administration Department in the presence of the concerned minister to discuss the additional measures to be taken to curb milk adulteration,’’ he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said at a time when milk producers are getting fairly good prices, it has been noticed that cases of milk adulteration are reported in slum areas and also in other places.
“Malpractices such as mixing water, injection and adulteration in milk bags of higher priced brands are done. Such adulterated milk can cause diseases and can be life-threatening. These things are very serious and the state government is ready to take stern action in this regard,” he said.