Will wipe out psychotropic drugs, Himachal CM leads walkathon

To wipe out psychotropic drugs from Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday led the Anti-Chitta Awareness Walkathon here that saw a large number of schoolchildren and people.

The walkathon, which started from Dari Ground, was marked with anti-drugs slogans with students and the citizens carrying placards giving the message of a drug-free Himachal and the eradication of all types of drugs, including the fatal ‘chitta’ (synthetic drug) from the state, concluded at Police Ground.

The Chief Minister accompanied the children throughout the walkathon, giving a clear message of the commitment of the government to wipe out ‘chitta’ and other drugs from the state.

Besides, children taking selfies with the Chief Minister, Sukhu, also interacted with them and encouraged them to join the fight against psychotropic drugs.

While addressing the gathering at the Police ground, the Chief Minister signalled a strict warning to the ‘chitta’ mafia and said henceforth the drug peddlers have no place to hide anywhere in Dev Bhoomi.

He said that although the PIT-NDPS Act was not invoked for years, the present state government has implemented it on the ground. Under this law, 46 major traffickers have been detained.

Issuing a warning, he said, “Every single rupee earned from drugs will be seized, and we have proven and have confiscated Rs 46 crore worth of illegal property.”

He said this was the new Himachal.

“We will not stop until every trace of ‘chitta’ is wiped out from Himachal. This fight is not just against traffickers, it is against the entire network of the drug mafia,” he said.

“Anyone found selling drugs to our children will land in jail; their game ends here,” he remarked.

CM Sukhu said the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Special Task Force (STF), the police, education, health, social justice department and every citizen were now standing united against ‘chitta’.

“Today I am not here as a Chief Minister, but as someone carrying a responsibility. I stand here as a shield to protect your future.” He added that

the fight against ‘chitta’ was not just a campaign, but a battle to safeguard the future of the youth.

“The battle has now reached mission mode,” he said.