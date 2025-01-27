Wing Commander Akshay Saxena Awarded Vayu Sena Medal For Heroic Rescue Mission In Arabian Sea

On Monday, Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Akshay Saxena was conferred with the prestigious Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his exemplary bravery and leadership during a high-stakes rescue operation in the Arabian Sea in 2024.

Tasked with a covert operation near the Somalian coast, 1,450 nautical miles off Mumbai, Wing Commander Saxena led a critical mission aimed at neutralizing 35 armed pirates onboard a merchant ship. These pirates had been launching attacks on vessels in the Arabian Sea and had opened fire on INS Kolkata, even shooting down a naval drone.

The operation also sought to safely evacuate 17 crew members aboard the cargo ship **Ruen**, which had been hijacked by the pirates.

In a carefully planned and executed mission:

- Saxena airdropped two Combat Rubberized Raiding Craft (CRRC) boats and 18 Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) personnel with combat gear to capture the pirate-controlled ship.

- The operation involved navigating foreign airspace covertly, requiring the aircraft to fly low-level over high seas for nearly four hours while avoiding detection.

- Despite receiving last-minute changes to the drop location just 50 nautical miles prior, Saxena ensured a precise airdrop at dusk, allowing the team to capture the pirates and secure the ship.

The Ministry of Defence praised Wing Commander Saxena for his:

- Dynamic leadership: Ensuring seamless inter-service coordination with the Indian Navy.

- Exceptional courage: Operating in hostile conditions with complete secrecy.

- Outstanding professionalism: Executing a gruelling 10-hour mission flawlessly.

Saxena's quick decision-making, such as switching off aircraft emitters to remain undetected, played a pivotal role in the operation's success.

Wing Commander Akshay Saxena, commissioned into the Flying branch of the IAF on June 17, 2006, continues to exemplify the highest standards of valor and professionalism. His heroic actions during this mission have earned him the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), solidifying his place as a role model in the Indian Armed Forces.